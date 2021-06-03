CCP Silences Incredible and Ethical Scientists. We’re Going To See More Information Come Out as a Result of This Inquiry

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05/30/2021 Mr. Pottinger: China has incredible and ethical scientists, many of whom in the early stages of the pandemic came out to say that they suspected that this was a lab leak but systematically silenced by the CCP government. We’re going to see more information come out as a result of this inquiry.