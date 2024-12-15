Zionist forces launch a drone strike in Tubas and raid the hospital

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A drone bombed a number of young men in the town of Aqaba, south of Jenin, wounding one of them and killing two others immediately. The forces stormed the town in search of the third injured person and also stormed Tubas Hospital, arrested a number of medical staff, opened fire inside the hospital facilities, and then withdrew.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 03/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video