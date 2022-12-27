U.S. President Joe Biden Signs Into Law the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act To Counter China

https://gnews.org/articles/628147
Summary：12/25/2022 Arirang News: Biden signed the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act into law with $858 billion. It requires the defense secretary to submit an analysis of the nuclear capabilities of Russia, China and North Korea as well as countermeasures within 270 days of its enactment.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.