Ukrainian Soldiers Refuse To Obey Orders and Threaten Ukrainian Generals With Reprisals In KHARKIV

Western military experts from leading European and American analytical centers are still in a state of shock. They cannot understand how in 4 days of fighting in the northern part of the Kharkiv region, the Russian army managed to take control of 12 settlements and forced even the most combat-ready and motivated units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to flee.......................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/