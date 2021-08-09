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Hier de video met NL ondertitels
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0 view • August 09, 2021
Hier de video met NL ondertitels. We weten inmiddels ook wie deze dame is. Het betreft
Eleanora Brigliadori, een Italiaans model, actrice en tv persoonlijkheid. In 2016 veroorzaakte ze controverse in Italië vanwege haar opvattingen over chemotherapie en tumoren.
Wellicht is ze inderdaad bewust uitgenodigd om mee te werken aan een reclame spot. Alleen had mevr. Brigliadori andere plannen...
Eleanora Brigliadori, een Italiaans model, actrice en tv persoonlijkheid. In 2016 veroorzaakte ze controverse in Italië vanwege haar opvattingen over chemotherapie en tumoren.
Wellicht is ze inderdaad bewust uitgenodigd om mee te werken aan een reclame spot. Alleen had mevr. Brigliadori andere plannen...
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