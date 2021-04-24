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NOT TIKTOK DANCING: BRAZIL NURSING STAFF EXPOSE THE COVID LIE
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175 views • April 24, 2021
NOT TIKTOK DANCING: BRAZIL NURSING STAFF EXPOSE THE COVID LIE
Drudge, mainstream media are filled with panic stories about Brazil dying from COVID. Here’s what some nurses put out
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
Drudge, mainstream media are filled with panic stories about Brazil dying from COVID. Here’s what some nurses put out
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
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