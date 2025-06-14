BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Chinese Ambassador to UN, Mr. Fu Cong on Israel's attack on Iran
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
112 views • 21 hours ago

Chinese Ambassador to UN Mr Fu Cong on Israel's attack on Iran.

More:  China condemns DANGEROUS attacks on Iran nuclear sites — Chinese FM in phone call with Iranian counterpart

'Violate all international norms'

'Iran always demonstrated PEACEFUL use of nuclear energy'

Adding: 

Iran's military commanders who lost their lives during the first phase of Israel's agression

General Gholamali Rashid - headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya.

General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri is the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

General Hossein Salami is the commander of the IRGC.

General Amir Ali Hajizadeh – IRGC Aerospace Forces.

General Mehdi Rabani is the deputy chief of the operations department.

General Gholamreza Mehrabi is the deputy intelligence officer.

Brigadier General Davud Shekhiyan – IRGC air defense.

Brigadier General Masoud Shanei is the Chief of Staff and Commander of the IRGC.

Adding from PressTV:

The United States quietly delivered hundreds of advanced laser-guided missiles to the Israeli regime, knowing that the projectiles would be used by it towards attacking Iran.

The Middle East Eye (MEE) news and analysis website carried the report on Saturday, identifying its sources as US officials, and naming the projectiles in question as air-to-surface Hellfire missiles.

“There is a time and place for Hellfires. They were useful to Israel [as it was seeking to strike the Islamic Republic],” a senior American military official told the website.

The US also provided the regime with the missiles, knowing that their features specifically armed Tel Aviv for surgical strikes, it added.

Also on Friday, the US president, himself, confirmed in remarks to Reuters that he and his team knew the attacks were coming. "We knew everything,” Donald Trump said.

Observers, meanwhile, note that reports of Washington’s unstinting arms support -- aimed at further equipping the regime to better target the Islamic Republic -- have emerged, despite the United States being engaged in indirect talks with Iran, ostensibly to give diplomacy a chance.

The MEE further reported that the Trump administration had prior knowledge of the plan for “months.”

