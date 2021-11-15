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NBC Anchor Making Millions Tells Americans They Can Easily Pay for Inflation
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NBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle said Americans should stop complaining about inflation because they are able to afford to pay more for food and fuel to heat homes if necessary.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/damage-control-nbc-says-americans-should-stop-complaining-about-inflation-because-they-can-easily-pay-more/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bidens-communist-treasury-nominee-says-the-federal-reserve-should-control-all-u-s-bank-accounts/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/evil-biden-adviser-says-getting-those-shots-into-5-11-year-olds-is-key-to-stopping-inflation/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/us-inflation-to-get-even-worse-fed-banker-warns/
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/damage-control-nbc-says-americans-should-stop-complaining-about-inflation-because-they-can-easily-pay-more/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bidens-communist-treasury-nominee-says-the-federal-reserve-should-control-all-u-s-bank-accounts/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/evil-biden-adviser-says-getting-those-shots-into-5-11-year-olds-is-key-to-stopping-inflation/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/us-inflation-to-get-even-worse-fed-banker-warns/
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
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