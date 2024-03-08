A Russian Ballet Dancer with a Machine Gun

A ballet dancer with a machine gun
Military commander with call sign Valkyrie has explained how Russian women fight and defend their Motherland in the zone of the special military operation.
"I realized that such a chance could come once in a lifetime, because defending the Motherland is an honor. This is an honor that is not given to everyone. I grabbed this opportunity and joined [the Espanola brigade]. At the front line, you also stop perceiving yourself as a girl. No, you are a fighter. You are given certain tasks that you must accomplish."
