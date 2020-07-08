Radar & Microwaves for Weather & Mass Mind Control on "Edge of the Herd" w/ Bud Rogers, KMUD Radio

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Invited by Cohost Krystina Maria Schindler to tell Bud Rogers out in California, and his listeners, the story of how I came to discover and prove weather is weaponized... Buckle up!
www.WeatherTruth.org
Music in this video
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Song
What I Hate
Artist
Merle Haggard
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Concord Vanguard); BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., and 7 Music Rights Societies