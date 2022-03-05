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World War 3 Engineered by Globalists: Russia/Ukraine is the Great Reset
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1092 views • March 05, 2022
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Jay Dyer of https://jaysanalysis.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the buildup to World War 3 and how the war in Ukraine will lead into the Globalists' Great Reset takeover.
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Jay Dyer of https://jaysanalysis.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the buildup to World War 3 and how the war in Ukraine will lead into the Globalists' Great Reset takeover.
Get your bottle of Winter Sun Plus today!
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