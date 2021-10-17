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“Don’t you think that a lie like that is dangerous on a news network when you know that they know they’re lying?"
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210 views • October 17, 2021
“You know that they know they’re lying,” Joe Rogan told CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta. “Don’t you think that a lie like that is dangerous on a news network when you know that they know they’re lying? … Do you think that that’s a problem that your news network lies?” After a tough interrogation, Dr. Gupta finally admitted that Ivermectin he believes Ivermectin is safe for humans and is prescribed to humans by doctors all around the world and has proven to be an effective treatment against the coronavirus.
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