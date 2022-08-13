Had A Dream About ShaMay - Hog Tied - Aug 13, 2022

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Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Bznjw4MuCOFZ/
Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC89fWPCgER1YualNILqWqCg
Official Notice Of Civil Claim
Notice Of Civil Claim #226898
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ODAl137aZIuOm72L6mtGOgNwvHLDwNQVz1q5wzC5AQ8/edit?usp=sharin
JUSTICE FOR SHAMAY! Please sign the petition. https://www.change.org/p/honourable-david-eby-attorney-general-justice-for-shamay