House GOP Threatens Garland With Contempt Over Biden Recordings—But Face Tough Odds
Published Yesterday

Facing Tough Odds: Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, and James Comer of Kentucky, threatened to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress if he doesn’t provide them with materials they requested related to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into President Joe Biden, but history shows such a threat is hard to prosecute.


house gopcontemptmerrick garlandbiden recordings

