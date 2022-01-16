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Hearing GOD's Voice...
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10 views • January 16, 2022
ONE Nation Under GOD: In this study of GOD’s WORD; We will discuss “Hearing GOD’s Voice”. The Word declares, Faith Comes by Hearing, And Hearing by the WORD of God. The Spirit of GOD dwells in those that Believe. Do you Believe this…?
(NOTE: Weak Internet Connection or ClownWorld Sabotage)
Do you Believe that the Holy Spirit is able to Speak to you and intervene in Any situation you are currently facing...? I do! Allow the Holy Spirit to take charge - Hear what the Word says about you. He is our Comforter and ever present Friend.
Please share your thoughts and comments as well.
The WORD of GOD declares that If a man/woman loves Jesus, then He and the Father will Live inside of them... Do you Believe this? I feel, "Believers" have missed a very important Message regarding the Kingdom of GOD. The Kingdom of God is in you. Think about that... All Things are Possible to Them that Believe.
No matter what, We Are Never Alone. The Father Loves You, No Matter What!
The Power of The Word - Is the Power to Heal, Save, Deliver, Renew & Restore...
Thank you for your encouraging words and participation.
Join in. Comments & All People Welcome, as well as non-believers and those of other faiths. It's just a Bible study. Respect is the only thing required. Peace & Blessing!
Scriptures:
John 1:1-5, 10-14
John 6:63-64, 27-29
Genesis 2:15-17
Genesis 3:8-11, 17, 20
Jeremiah 7:22-23
Mark 12:28-34
Jonah 2:7-10
Acts 27:23-25
(Scriptures Not Included):
Genesis 1:1-5
Romans 10:17
Genesis 11:1, 4-9 & 12:1-4
John 14:5-18
Revelation Chapter 19
Deuteronomy 6:4-9
Revelation1:9-11, 12-15
Psalm Chapter 29
CBN Video & GateWay Pundit Article:
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/newswatch?nid=604921
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/school-satan-club-targeting-children-ages-6-11-illinois-elementary-school-sparks-outrage/
https://www.banned.video/
Titans Of Liberty
(NOTE: Weak Internet Connection or ClownWorld Sabotage)
Do you Believe that the Holy Spirit is able to Speak to you and intervene in Any situation you are currently facing...? I do! Allow the Holy Spirit to take charge - Hear what the Word says about you. He is our Comforter and ever present Friend.
Please share your thoughts and comments as well.
The WORD of GOD declares that If a man/woman loves Jesus, then He and the Father will Live inside of them... Do you Believe this? I feel, "Believers" have missed a very important Message regarding the Kingdom of GOD. The Kingdom of God is in you. Think about that... All Things are Possible to Them that Believe.
No matter what, We Are Never Alone. The Father Loves You, No Matter What!
The Power of The Word - Is the Power to Heal, Save, Deliver, Renew & Restore...
Thank you for your encouraging words and participation.
Join in. Comments & All People Welcome, as well as non-believers and those of other faiths. It's just a Bible study. Respect is the only thing required. Peace & Blessing!
Scriptures:
John 1:1-5, 10-14
John 6:63-64, 27-29
Genesis 2:15-17
Genesis 3:8-11, 17, 20
Jeremiah 7:22-23
Mark 12:28-34
Jonah 2:7-10
Acts 27:23-25
(Scriptures Not Included):
Genesis 1:1-5
Romans 10:17
Genesis 11:1, 4-9 & 12:1-4
John 14:5-18
Revelation Chapter 19
Deuteronomy 6:4-9
Revelation1:9-11, 12-15
Psalm Chapter 29
CBN Video & GateWay Pundit Article:
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/newswatch?nid=604921
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/school-satan-club-targeting-children-ages-6-11-illinois-elementary-school-sparks-outrage/
https://www.banned.video/
Titans Of Liberty
Keywords
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