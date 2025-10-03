Another US Strike on a so-called 'narco-trafficking boat' in the Caribbean - posted by Hegseth today

The U.S. carried out another strike on a so-called “narco-trafficking boat” in the Caribbean.

This time, the video was released not by President Trump, but by “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth.

Four people were killed in the strike, according to Hegseth. So far, no evidence has been presented linking any of these operations to actual narco cartels in the Caribbean — only “trust me, bro” assurances from the Trump administration.





“Earlier this morning, on President Trump's orders, I directed a lethal, kinetic strike on a narco-trafficking vessel affiliated with Designated Terrorist Organizations in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility. Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike, and no U.S. forces were harmed in the operation. The strike was conducted in international waters just off the coast of Venezuela while the vessel was transporting substantial amounts of narcotics — headed to America to poison our people.

Our intelligence, without a doubt, confirmed that this vessel was trafficking narcotics, the people onboard were narco-terrorists, and they were operating on a known narco-trafficking transit route. These strikes will continue until the attacks on the American people are over!!!!”