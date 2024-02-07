Create New Account
Nutrient Dense Chocolate Super Smoothie
Published Yesterday

Nutrient Dense Chocolate Super Smoothie


Makes 1 serving.

3 tbs of HRS coconut milk powder

2 tbs HRS Organic Sprouted Radiance Blend (chocolate)

1 tbs of HRS hemp seeds

1 banana

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup ice


Optional:

1 tsp of Cocoa Love (to make it more chocolatey!)


Instruction:

- Put everything in a blender and blend until smooth.

