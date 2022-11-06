Perpetual war on ANY country? What is this WAR going on right now, that the governments have people focused on? There WERE no wars during the Trump era - thanks to Wisdom's Mercy and Intervention.

Wisdom has NOW 'Declared WAR' on the deep state THROUGH the Two of Us. The u.s democrat party deep state operatives are FINISHED. Signed, The True Prophets.

This is the closing clip from Our Documentary Film on Brighteon: Obama is the Fulfillment of the Antichrist

Our videos on Rumble, Brighteon and YouTube, Our Blogs, and Our website are NOT monetized, and We DON'T have a secret "go fund me" or "monetization" account. NONE of Our social media accounts are monetized. The advertizing banners that appear at the bottom of Our videos on Brighteon are automatically put there by Brighteon to support their free platform. See Our "ABOUT" page for more FACTS about the Two of Us.

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.