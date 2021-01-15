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Breaking: CEO Jack Dorsey Talking Trump
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50 views • January 15, 2021
BREAKING: Project Veritas: Twitter Insider Records CEO Jack Dorsey Talking Trump and Laying Out Roadmap For Future Political Censorship
A whistleblower inside Twitter recorded CEO Jack Dorsey and sent Project Veritas the recording.
Jack Dorsey recently banned President Trump from the social media platform for ‘inciting violence.’
Project Veritas released video of Jack Dorsey laying out the roadmap for future political censorship — censoring Trump was just the beginning.
“We are focused on one account [@realDonaldTrump] right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and go on beyond the inauguration,” Dorsey said in a video recorded January 8.
A whistleblower inside Twitter recorded CEO Jack Dorsey and sent Project Veritas the recording.
Jack Dorsey recently banned President Trump from the social media platform for ‘inciting violence.’
Project Veritas released video of Jack Dorsey laying out the roadmap for future political censorship — censoring Trump was just the beginning.
“We are focused on one account [@realDonaldTrump] right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and go on beyond the inauguration,” Dorsey said in a video recorded January 8.
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