Trump Says to Declare Him Election Winner or Redo the Vote; Untested Omicron Boosters Coming Soon

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Former President Donald Trump made a statement on Truth Social, to “Declare me the rightful election winner or redo the vote.” This comes amid news of government pressure that led to the censorship on news about Hunter Biden’s laptop, which may have influenced voters in the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, new COVID-19 booster shots are expected to be released soon that can allegedly help protect against the Omicron variant, yet public warnings state the boosters have not yet been tested on humans.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.