10/03/2023 -- West Coast USA + California on Watch M5+ -- West Pacific new deep unrest now!!

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has allocated 2.5 million dollars towards "QuakeWorx" , a hub for professionals do their own earthquake forecasting, modeling, simulations...and they're giving access to other professionals / colleges to share information regarding ideas, and theories.

Shaking Up Earthquake Studies by Increasing Access to Data, Tools and Research Results

https://today.ucsd.edu/story/shaking-up-earthquake-studies-by-increasing-access-to-data-tools-and-research-results

So much for the whole "earthquakes cannot be forecast" thing. Whatever happened to that?!

I was literally told that earthquakes cannot be forecast in any way by a top geophysics professor from one of the colleges listed in this very article!

As for this update and the earthquake forecast for this week:

New deep M5.0+ activity means seismic unrest is due to rise in the next several days across the board. I expect a 1 magnitude increase across the board plus a flurry of new deep earthquakes.

Additionally, M6+ activity should fill in EACH halfway point currently seen between the clusters of M5.0 level activity.

Central to Southern California due for M5+ activity.

Simply put, expect a round of new M6 level activity at multiple locations (seen now as the areas between the 5's).

Expect 1 magnitude increase across the board on each continent. (where there are M3's there should be a step up to M4's, where there are 4's we should see 5's and where there are 5's we should see 6's (so forth upwards as the whole planet takes a step up in a short amount of time).

USA should also see M4+ back in Oklahoma after a period without, as well as the East Coast of the USA over by Virginia again.. M4+ due (rare).

