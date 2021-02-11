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Korean Style Pork Kimchee Hot Pot With Organic Veggies
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214 views • February 11, 2021
Ingredients:
2-pounds of washed/cleansed pork belly.
2-pounds of fried tofu.
1-Whole Organic Napa Cabbage.
1-bag of organic kimchee.
2-cups of organic carrot.
1-cup of organic daikon radish.
1-cup of organic maitake mushroom.
1-cup of organic cilantro.
1-tablespoon of organic olive oil.
1-tablespoon of organic garlic.
1-tablespoon of organic ginger.
1-tablespoon of organic miso paste.
Tags:
#KimChee #HotPot #PorkBelly
#OrganicVegetables #NapaCabbage #Daikon
#OrganicMiso #Miso #Organic
#Amway #AmwayQueenCookware #AmwayiCook #Wok #StainlessSteel
#Recipe #Healthy #Cooking #KoreanFood #Nabe
#EasyRecipe #簡単レシピ #クイーンクック #12ヶ月の食卓 #有機味噌 #有機野菜
2-pounds of washed/cleansed pork belly.
2-pounds of fried tofu.
1-Whole Organic Napa Cabbage.
1-bag of organic kimchee.
2-cups of organic carrot.
1-cup of organic daikon radish.
1-cup of organic maitake mushroom.
1-cup of organic cilantro.
1-tablespoon of organic olive oil.
1-tablespoon of organic garlic.
1-tablespoon of organic ginger.
1-tablespoon of organic miso paste.
Tags:
#KimChee #HotPot #PorkBelly
#OrganicVegetables #NapaCabbage #Daikon
#OrganicMiso #Miso #Organic
#Amway #AmwayQueenCookware #AmwayiCook #Wok #StainlessSteel
#Recipe #Healthy #Cooking #KoreanFood #Nabe
#EasyRecipe #簡単レシピ #クイーンクック #12ヶ月の食卓 #有機味噌 #有機野菜
Keywords
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