COVID VAX & VAXXED PEOPLE'S BLOOD (GERMAN RESEARCHERS REPORTS)

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German Researchers Examine COVID VAX & VAXXED PEOPLE'S BLOOD

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kj0JWKM86u25/ [SHARE]

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* Working Group for COVID Vaccine Analysis (SUMMARY OF PRELIMINARY FINDINGS)

* https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/api/v1/file/ee2cdead-884d-4ff8-9c09-5888f39345a2.pdf

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https://expose-news.com/2022/08/13/german-researchers-stop-vaccines-immediately/

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https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf





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The German Working Group for Covid Vaccine Analysis has made its ‘Summary of Preliminary Findings’ publicly available. In a wide-ranging report dated 6 July, the Group described the toxic substances found in all Covid “vaccine” samples analysed and the marked changes seen in blood samples taken from vaccinated people. The Group also found that the greater the stability of the envelope of lipid nanoparticles, the more frequent the vaccine side effects.





“In order to avert a direct and imminent danger to human life and public safety, we ask that the Covid-19 vaccination programmes be discontinued immediately,” the Group’s report stated.

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From the report:





The COVID-19 vaccination programs must be stopped immediately The German Working Group for COVID Vaccine Analysis has made its initial findings publicly available in a wide-ranging report:





1. Toxic substances were found in all of the samples of COVID-19 vaccines - without exception.

2. The blood samples of all the people who had been vaccinated showed marked changes.

3. The greater the stability of the envelope of lipid nanoparticles, the more frequent are vaccine side effects.

1. In all samples of COVID-19 vaccines, without exception, components were found, using several methods of measurement, that: - are, in the quantities found, toxic according to medical guidelines, - had not been declared by the manufacturers as present in the vaccines, - are for the most part metallic, - are visible under the dark-field microscope as distinctive and complex structures of different sizes, - can only partially be explained as a result of crystallization or decomposition processes, - cannot be explained as contamination from the manufacturing process.

2. The comparison of blood samples from unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals by means of dark-field microscopy showed noticeable changes in the blood of each person who had been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccines. This was evident even if those people hadn’t at that point displayed any visible reaction to the vaccinations. Complex structures similar to those in the vaccines were found in the blood samples of the vaccinated. Using artificial intelligence (AI) image analysis, the difference between the blood of vaccinated and unvaccinated people was confirmed.

3. The stability of the lipid nanoparticle envelope is closely correlated with the incidence of vaccine side effects and injury. The more stable this envelope, the greater the amount of mRNA that penetrates cells, where the production of spike proteins then takes place. These results correspond with the findings of pathologists who have carried out autopsies on people who died due to vaccine injury. Spike proteins were detected in damaged tissue. Researchers suspect that the spike protein is, in itself, is toxic.

The following predominantly metallic elements were unexpectedly detected in the doses from AstraZeneca, BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna:

• Alkali metals: caesium (Cs), potassium (K),

• Alkaline earth metals: calcium (Ca), barium (Ba),

• transition metals: cobalt (Co), iron (Fe), chromium (Cr), titanium (Ti),

• Rare earth metals: cerium (Ce), gadolinium (Gd),

• Mining group/metal: aluminium (Al),

• Carbon group: silicon (Si) (partly support material/slide),

• Oxygen group: sulphur (S)

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD:

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/alarming-new-report-from-working





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