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AMERICA'S FRONTLINE DOCTORS SUMMIT- SESSION 2
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70 views • August 09, 2020
America's Frontline Doctors Summit
https://americasfrontlinedoctorsummit.com/
Frontline Physicians Aim to Dispel ‘Massive’ COVID-19 ‘Disinformation Campaign’
https://www.breitbart.com/health/2020/07/27/watch-live-frontline-physicians-aim-to-dispel-massive-covid-19-disinformation-campaign/
Americas Frontline Doctors Press Conference with Charlie Kirk
https://d.tube/v/lifeforce369/Qmav28VyHj9szXnaocSvX4LAs89PvLwUNgRHXTkZtLmxJh
The above links have been censored as 'Technocracy' doesn't like the narrative
Please share this video everyone
https://americasfrontlinedoctorsummit.com/
Frontline Physicians Aim to Dispel ‘Massive’ COVID-19 ‘Disinformation Campaign’
https://www.breitbart.com/health/2020/07/27/watch-live-frontline-physicians-aim-to-dispel-massive-covid-19-disinformation-campaign/
Americas Frontline Doctors Press Conference with Charlie Kirk
https://d.tube/v/lifeforce369/Qmav28VyHj9szXnaocSvX4LAs89PvLwUNgRHXTkZtLmxJh
The above links have been censored as 'Technocracy' doesn't like the narrative
Please share this video everyone
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