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Modern Apothecary Living and Sustainability - A Deep Dive into Living From the Land with Dr. Nicole Apelian
Finding Genius Podcast
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129 views • April 20, 2021
How can you begin foraging for your own food? Many resources are available to help you take the first step. Listen in to learn:

Is foraging for all needs viable globally?
If plants are able to communicate
Where new research into plant medicines is leading

Herbalist and anthropologist, Dr. Nicole Apelian drops in shares her vast experience of living by foraging from the land all over the world.

Cultures globally have been using the land surrounding them as their grocery stores and pharmacies throughout history. Necessities and holistic remedies can be found in abundance in many biomes and landscapes.

By collecting information from herbalists, insights into health and the environment can be gained worldwide. Plant medicines may be able to give hope to people with ailments never previously thought to be treatable.

Visit nicoleapelian.com for more information.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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