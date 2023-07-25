Are you a Hypocrite? Listen to this Song and find out.

By Bruce Moss, Do you Love Me (Hypocrite Song)While most of the world keeps, guards and protects the Satanic festivals - everybody loves to attack the real Christian festivals of Jehovah found in the Bible!

The festivals further improve our wisdom and knowledge of Gods plan, past, present and future and other wonderful gift giving if you keep them.

Throw the worlds vanity bullshit out and get going learning the true Christian Festivals and celebrations and grow in understanding.







