A History of Vaccines
What is happening
Published Yesterday

Little Did I Know


Sydney White presents 'A History of Vaccines' for Studies in Propaganda 2011 at the Free University of Toronto.
Video by Independent Media Source 2011.
Excerpt (Min. 22:05): https://rumble.com/v2va442-a-history-of-vaccines-excerpt.html

big pharmacensorshipdrugscdc911whoaidspandemicinjectionsbiological weaponssaddam husseinman made virusa history of vaccineslittle did i knowsydney white

