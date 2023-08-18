Little Did I Know
Sydney White presents 'A History of Vaccines' for Studies in Propaganda 2011 at the Free University of Toronto.
Video by Independent Media Source 2011.
Excerpt (Min. 22:05): https://rumble.com/v2va442-a-history-of-vaccines-excerpt.html
