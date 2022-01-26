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Justice Coming for Victims of COVID Totalitarians & Murderers: Doctor Fuellmich
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624 views • January 26, 2022
From Mary Tanasy
Meanwhile, a handful of elites and profiteers massively expanded their power and wealth. But justice is coming, and all those responsible must be held criminally and civilly accountable, he said. A grand jury is being presented with evidence now against a number of key individuals.
Meanwhile, a handful of elites and profiteers massively expanded their power and wealth. But justice is coming, and all those responsible must be held criminally and civilly accountable, he said. A grand jury is being presented with evidence now against a number of key individuals.
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