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Träume von der Zukunft der Gesundheit für die nächsten 100 Jahre
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80 views • April 02, 2021
Rockefeller Lock - Step von 2013
Weißbuch vom Global Health Summit
Peking China, 26.-27. Januar 2013
Sprecher in alphabetischer Reihenfolge:
© Andrare
© Isolde Nudelholz
© Lina
© NWO - Hunter
© Stoffteddy (MOYO Film - Videoproduktion / MOYO-STudIo (˚ᴥ˚) Bärlin)
© Tschisi
Videoschnitt:
NWO - Hunter
------------------------------------------
Telegram: ESTELLA
https://t.me/estellatelegram
Weißbuch vom Global Health Summit
Peking China, 26.-27. Januar 2013
Sprecher in alphabetischer Reihenfolge:
© Andrare
© Isolde Nudelholz
© Lina
© NWO - Hunter
© Stoffteddy (MOYO Film - Videoproduktion / MOYO-STudIo (˚ᴥ˚) Bärlin)
© Tschisi
Videoschnitt:
NWO - Hunter
------------------------------------------
Telegram: ESTELLA
https://t.me/estellatelegram
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