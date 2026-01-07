THIS VIDEO IS NOW ILLEGAL IN ISRAEL ₪ OCTOBER 7 WAS A PSYOP

This video is now illegal in IsraeI.





Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has confirmed that Israel implemented the controversial "Hannibal Directive" during the October 7 Hamas attacks, marking the first official acknowledgment. The directive, which allows military action to prevent captives from being taken—even at the risk of their lives—was reportedly used in specific areas but inconsistently applied. Investigations have revealed that some Israeli hostages were killed by friendly fire, sparking criticism over military decision-making. The revelation adds to the controversy surrounding Israel’s handling of hostages and the wider security response.





'Hannibal Directive': Israel Confirms IDF Killed Own Citizens During Hamas' October 7 Attack

October 7th wasn’t some one off terrorist act based on lies… The same bullshit has been ongoing for 8 decades now. this they do via deceptions and propaganda for fake news which nitwits like Jeff Brown actually believes and runs with, despite Israel’s Hannibal Directive being common knowledge.





U. S. Wars & Hostile Actions: A List





There is a reason that most countries polled in December 2013 by Gallup called the United States the greatest threat to peace in the world, and why Pew found that viewpoint increased in 2017.





But it is a reason that eludes that strain of U.S. academia that first defines war as something that nations and groups other than the United States do, and then concludes that war has nearly vanished from the earth.





Since World War II, during a supposed golden age of peace, the United States military has killed or helped kill some 20 million people, overthrown at least 36 governments, interfered in at least 86 foreign elections, attempted to assassinate over 50 foreign leaders, and dropped bombs on people in over 30 countries. The United States is responsible for the deaths of 5 million people in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, and over 1 million just since 2003 in Iraq.





Since 2001, the United States has been systematically destroying a region of the globe, bombing Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, and Syria, not to mention the Philippines. The United States has “special forces” operating in two-thirds of the world’s countries and non-special forces in three-quarters of them.





See also How Many Millions Have Been Killed in America’s Post-9/11 Wars? Part 3: Libya, Syria, Somalia and Yemen by Nicolas Davies From 2018, this article estimates 5 to 7 million people directly killed by U.S. wars since 2001 in Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Libya, Syria, Somalia and Yemen.





See also How Death Outlives War by Costs of War. From 2023, this report estimates 4.5 to 4.6 million people killed directly or indirectly by U.S. wars since 2001 in Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, and Yemen.





The U.S. government provides weapons, military training, and/or military funding to almost every dictatorship and oppressive government on earth.





See my 2020 book 20 Dictators Currently Supported by the U.S. ...





https://davidswanson.org/warlist/





