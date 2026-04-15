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4/15/26 BIOWARFARE ASSAULT: DEFENSE SHIELD ESS60, DNA, Lyme/Jabs Viral Load Removal, C60 EVO!!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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4/15/26 The biowarfare assault on humanity is causing a mass die off/genocide global crisis. ESS60 battles the biological war internally by powerfully cleaning out our mitochondria, including neurons, and protecting DNA integrity. C60 Evo is providing the cleanest, purist, most potent healing form of the carbon 60 molecule available to the public and we explain how and why in this excellent interview with Chris Burres and Patty Greer, co-founders of the company! Survive and Thrive, Freedom Lovers! Stop the proliferation of biowarfare agents in your body and take action to age healthfully as we fight to Free humanity from globalist tyranny! We ARE FREE! For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

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C60 EVO: Miracle Molecule vs. Toxic Loads

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YAFTV channel supporters receive 15%-off link and code immediately sent to you!


YAFTV supports this excellent supplement by ZenMen Health to combat spirochete infestation from tick bites. YAFTV has no affiliation to this company but go ahead and tell them we sent you! The product mentioned in the V is linked below but they also have additional product bundles that may really help in an acute tick viral attack:

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Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anyone, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!

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