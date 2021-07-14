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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1702 - Tyler Wingate - Report on the crime
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11 views • July 14, 2021
Tyler got into a minor traffic accident with a car driven by Davis. Davis walked up to Tyler and hit him, causing him to fall to the ground. Tyler was then attacked by Davis as he tried to get up. Tyler died at the scene.
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