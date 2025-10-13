VAX POISONED TV STAR REVEALS BREAST CANCER DIAGNOSIS

October 10, 2025 - "Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe Reveals Stage 3 Breast Cancer Diagnosis in Her Own Heartfelt Words [Exclusive Essay]

"This journey has been scary, strange, and humbling," the actor and director writes. "It has stripped me down in ways I never saw coming"





Crystal Lowe

Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe.

Credit : Savion Washington/WireImage

Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe has been an actor and director for nearly three decades. She first broke through with roles in Stargate SGI, The L Word, Final Destination 3 and Center Stage: Turn It Up. Now 44, the mom of two — a daughter, 9, and a son, 3, with her husband, Miko Tomasevich — is a regular on Hallmark Channel, both in front of and behind the camera. She stars in the network's Signed, Sealed, Delivered movie series and became the first to complete the Make Her Mark directing mentorship program for women. She has since directed Shifting Gears with Tyler Hynes as well as several other projects for Hallmark, Lifetime, Roku and others.





In a touching personal essay for PEOPLE, Lowe reveals her recent diagnosis with stage 3 breast cancer and shares intimate details of its discovery, her reactions, and how she faced her first round of chemo.





Hallmark Actor and Director Crystal Lowe Reveals Stage 3 Breast Cancer

Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe on set with her 9-year-old daughter.

courtesy Crystal Lowe

Like many women, I have always had a love-hate relationship with my body. Long before it gave me my two beautiful children, I was a bikini model in magazines like Maxim, and, early in my acting career, I spent many years playing roles that were hyper-focused on how I looked. And I felt that pressure, constantly checking my body, adjusting, second-guessing whether I was “enough”. It was a quiet battle, fought daily.





Things began to shift when I landed the role of Rita Haywith on Signed, Sealed, Delivered for the Hallmark Channel. For the first time I was being seen for my craft. But, if I’m being honest, the mirror still calls me sometimes. I still check in. I still look. Only this last time, it wasn’t about my insecurity. It was about something much more important: my health.





In February of 2025, while getting ready one morning, I noticed a large mass in my right breast. In that moment, everything else fell away. At first, I thought I had sprained a muscle while working out. To be safe, I immediately went to my doctor who ordered a mammogram and guided ultrasound, but found nothing. “The breast is just one of those things,” they said casually. “It’s a mystery...”





Crystal Lowe

Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe with Geoff Gustafson in Signed, Sealed, Delivered.

courtesy Crystal Lowe

Cut to a couple of months later: The mass was still there, but it was changing in size and placement, and my confusion [and fear] kept growing. I didn’t feel any pain, but my nipple became inverted, so I went back to the doctor.





The mass measured 10 centimeters. This time, my doctor wasn’t so casual; I was rushed for a blind biopsy. After what felt like an eternity, the doctor gently placed his hand on my arm and said, “Honey, I can't be sure, but this feels like cancer.”





I just stared at him, blinking as if I hadn’t heard him correctly. “I don’t have cancer,” I thought. “That’s crazy.” But deep down, something inside me whispered, “What if?”





Three days later, my G.P. called to say I had Invasive Carcinoma in one of the ducts. I still remember getting off the phone, curling up into a ball, and just bawling.

