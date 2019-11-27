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Morning Angels | FPV Freestyle
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27 views • November 27, 2019
Morning golden hour footage & 80's music, a superb combination (Music links below).
GEAR:
Armattan Rooster / Chameleon Ti / Slammed Alien frame
Steel V2 silk Motors / Stout Motors
HQ 5x4.3x3V1s props
Speedix 30A ESC's
Matek F4 CTR / Matek F722-SE
TBS Unify pro HV
TBS Crossfire Nano receiver
Runcam swift 2
-----------------------------------------------------------
Music - Juice Newton - Angel Of The Morning
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTzGM...
GEAR:
Armattan Rooster / Chameleon Ti / Slammed Alien frame
Steel V2 silk Motors / Stout Motors
HQ 5x4.3x3V1s props
Speedix 30A ESC's
Matek F4 CTR / Matek F722-SE
TBS Unify pro HV
TBS Crossfire Nano receiver
Runcam swift 2
-----------------------------------------------------------
Music - Juice Newton - Angel Of The Morning
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTzGM...
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