CONVID CLOWN WORLD STRIKES YET AGAIN - A VAXXED-UP MASKED SHEEP SETS OFF AN ALARM IN A SHOP! 😅 🐑🐑
314 views
Alex Hammer
Published 2 months ago |

As you studiously observe this one particular specimen of human-sheep in its natural habitat, in the lovely Italy - you will happily notice that the subservient and clueless human-sheep sets off the alarm in the shop multiple times with his magical magnetized vaccinated arm. This confused (and synthetically and genetically modified) human-sheep seems somewhat perplexed and bamboozled by this most random of food shopping experiences. Oh well,.....sure this is the CONvid Clown World after all. You shall reap what you sow. lolz... 😅


Shared from and subscribe to:

Mr. K F - Never Give Up

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/never-give-up/

vaccinescensorshipgmoscommunismpropaganda5gaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21transhumanismmasksquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovid hoax

