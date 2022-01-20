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Aion Does NOT Mean Eternity or Forever
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23 views • January 20, 2022
The false teachings of eternal torment, everlasting punishment and eternal annihilation are due, in large part, to horrible mistranslations of the Greek words aion and aionios. When you properly understand these words (and believe them) you'll gain an understanding of God that few have. Massive contradictions exist in poorly translated bibles because of these mistranslations. Grasp the truth of these words, and the contradictions will disappear. Then you'll be able to see how God IS the Savior of all mankind Who also properly judges. God's judgments are very real, but none are eternal or everlasting. You'll see that Jesus, the Savior of the world, actually DID save all by His death and resurrection. That's the GOOD NEWS!
https://www.biggestjesus.com/
https://www.biggestjesus.com/
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