RT News - March 6 2026 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1489 followers
1
143 views • 1 day ago

March 6, 2026

rt.com


As the IDF bombs Beirut overnight Israel vows parts of Lebanon will soon look like the ruins of Gaza. The US Department of War calls its strike campaign a righteous effort expanding the conflict internationally when it sunk an Iranian Frigate which had just been at an Indian naval exhibition with dozens of nations. As the war on Iran rages for 7th day global energy prices are skyrocketing. We speak with locals in New York to gauge their reaction.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

iranrussiawarukrainert
