Martial Law & the 3 Days of Darkness Dream 6-11-26@7:07 AM Shared 6-14-26

A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ where martial law is declared and implemented in the USA and other nations before the 3 days of darkness descends after NY's Manhattan is struck.

FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST

John 3:18-19

18 He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.

19 And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

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