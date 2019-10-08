© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They don't care about us
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
86 views • October 08, 2019
They don't care about us
We need to Love each Other and Stop letting Evil lead people to Death and Despair.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Michael Jackson, flash dance groups,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5PhUKzRQJc Live Munich 1997
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDo_9UAhrw8 Acapella Julia Westlin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-9VZZWtMfQ 2CELLOS
We need to Love each Other and Stop letting Evil lead people to Death and Despair.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Michael Jackson, flash dance groups,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5PhUKzRQJc Live Munich 1997
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDo_9UAhrw8 Acapella Julia Westlin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-9VZZWtMfQ 2CELLOS
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.