© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MetalKid Fun
Follow
1
Share
Report
431 views • May 26, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eSVqkPqzMh4
The kid dances to the metal.
https://coub.com/violettawennman
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
https://www.instagram.com/vilaa.lu/
https://www.tiktok.com/@shipshard
https://ok.ru/shipshard1
And in St. Petersburg, for fans of heavy music and boat rides, there is a grand entertainment - a Metal-Ship https://vk.com/metalship
METAL-SHIP is a unique event for Russia, held in St. Petersburg since 2010... The main essence of it is that metalheads can take a break from stuffy clubs and enjoy hanging out with like-minded people in the open air, which is necessary for everyone in summer ... https://vk.com/metalship
The kid dances to the metal.
https://coub.com/violettawennman
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
https://www.instagram.com/vilaa.lu/
https://www.tiktok.com/@shipshard
https://ok.ru/shipshard1
And in St. Petersburg, for fans of heavy music and boat rides, there is a grand entertainment - a Metal-Ship https://vk.com/metalship
METAL-SHIP is a unique event for Russia, held in St. Petersburg since 2010... The main essence of it is that metalheads can take a break from stuffy clubs and enjoy hanging out with like-minded people in the open air, which is necessary for everyone in summer ... https://vk.com/metalship
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.