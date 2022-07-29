June 2014 Report of How US Planned a 2016 1st Strike On Russia For 2016

Hillary Clinton spoke of doing just that in October 2016, but then Donald Trump overwhelmed the DNC pro-Hillary election fraud, and in 2022, with election fraud winner Joe Biden, here we are again.

Henry Kissinger expects war on August 15, 2022.

Will Russia remember their own news report? Maybe.

Source: Russia Today

Fair Use permission via https://www.rt.com/terms-of-use/









