J&J VAX POISON INJECTION KILLS MOVIE STAR
285 views • 2 days ago

### Eric Dane's Death Announcement (Early 2026)

Eric Dane, 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Euphoria' star, dies at 53 nearly 1 year after revealing ALS diagnosis

The actor disclosed in April 2025 that he had the rare neurodegenerative disease.

https://www.yahooDOTcom/entertainment/celebrity/article/eric-dane-greys-anatomy-and-euphoria-star-dies-at-53-nearly-1-year-after-revealing-als-diagnosis-023808459.html


### Tweet: April 8, 2021

Eric Dane

@RealEricDane

Vaccinated.. J&J - 1 poke and pure stoke.

3:38 PM · Apr 8, 2021

https://x.com/RealEricDane/status/1380288924120084485


### Tweet: January 31, 2021

Eric Dane

@RealEricDane

Land of the free (as long as you agree with me)

Home of the brave (as long as it’s not gonna hurt)


Wear a mask, get vaccinated... Don’t overthink it.

https://x.com/RealEricDane/status/1355903940714328065


The Johnson & Johnson clot shot had its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) voluntarily withdrawn at the request of Janssen Biotech, Inc. on May 22, 2023. The FDA officially revoked the EUA on June 1, 2023.

healthvaccinemedicinediseasealslou gehrigsjohnsonvaccinatedbad boysamyotrophic lateral sclerosiseric danegreys anatomy
