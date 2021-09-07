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AMA Gives Doctors Guide On How To Lie & Why Are We In This Mess? (Hint: Rockefeller)
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199 views • September 07, 2021
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Sources used in video:
AMA gives doctors guide on how to lie - https://www.ama-assn.org/system/files/2021-02/covid-19-vaccine-guide-english.pdf
Right from the AMA site - https://www.ama-assn.org/delivering-care/public-health/covid-19-vaccines-guide-physicians
History of the AMA - https://www.cancertruth.net/ama-history/
Rockefeller funded the American Cancer Society - https://wellnessjourneys.org/2018/01/09/the-history-of-the-american-cancer-society/
More on American Cancer Society - https://naturalsociety.com/john-d-rockefeller-founded-american-cancer-society-1913-never-meant-cure-cancer/
Florida nurse destroys covid narrative - https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/09/nurse-blows-the-lid-off-the-pandemic-of-the-unvaccinated-narrative/
What changed CNN? - https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/01/health/eua-coronavirus-vaccine-history/index.html
Why would you take a 3rd or 4th shot when first two didn't work - https://resistthemainstream.org/this-is-our-life-from-now-on-israel-one-of-highest-vaccinated-nations-begins-fourth-covid-shot/?utm_source=telegram
You're not allowed to know what you have - https://www.businessinsider.com/covid-patients-cant-know-which-variant-infected-them-delta-2021-8
Georgia election fraud exposed, ballot trafficking - https://www.truethevote.org/news-posts/the-breitbart-article-true-the-vote-update
Potatoheads regime in deep with china, won't let planes leave Afghanistan - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/humanitarian-rick-clay-war-room-biden-state-department-preventing-planes-americans-leaving-afghan-airport-video/
Abortion used for satanic ritual - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/satanists-admit-making-child-sacrifice-abortion-official-ritual-satanic-temple/
Entrust is owned by Goebbels grandkids - https://historypoliticstheory.org/2021/08/03/uk-vax-passport-company-entrust-is-owned-by-nazi-joseph-goebbels-step-grandchildren/
Australian public service ad - https://twitter.com/sbisevac/status/1428507002410397699
New drug 'Pfivermectin' - https://babylonbee.com/news/pfizer-releases-popular-new-drug-pfivermectin
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1434853578632417282
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
If You Are 60 Or Over, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
AMA gives doctors guide on how to lie - https://www.ama-assn.org/system/files/2021-02/covid-19-vaccine-guide-english.pdf
Right from the AMA site - https://www.ama-assn.org/delivering-care/public-health/covid-19-vaccines-guide-physicians
History of the AMA - https://www.cancertruth.net/ama-history/
Rockefeller funded the American Cancer Society - https://wellnessjourneys.org/2018/01/09/the-history-of-the-american-cancer-society/
More on American Cancer Society - https://naturalsociety.com/john-d-rockefeller-founded-american-cancer-society-1913-never-meant-cure-cancer/
Florida nurse destroys covid narrative - https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/09/nurse-blows-the-lid-off-the-pandemic-of-the-unvaccinated-narrative/
What changed CNN? - https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/01/health/eua-coronavirus-vaccine-history/index.html
Why would you take a 3rd or 4th shot when first two didn't work - https://resistthemainstream.org/this-is-our-life-from-now-on-israel-one-of-highest-vaccinated-nations-begins-fourth-covid-shot/?utm_source=telegram
You're not allowed to know what you have - https://www.businessinsider.com/covid-patients-cant-know-which-variant-infected-them-delta-2021-8
Georgia election fraud exposed, ballot trafficking - https://www.truethevote.org/news-posts/the-breitbart-article-true-the-vote-update
Potatoheads regime in deep with china, won't let planes leave Afghanistan - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/humanitarian-rick-clay-war-room-biden-state-department-preventing-planes-americans-leaving-afghan-airport-video/
Abortion used for satanic ritual - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/satanists-admit-making-child-sacrifice-abortion-official-ritual-satanic-temple/
Entrust is owned by Goebbels grandkids - https://historypoliticstheory.org/2021/08/03/uk-vax-passport-company-entrust-is-owned-by-nazi-joseph-goebbels-step-grandchildren/
Australian public service ad - https://twitter.com/sbisevac/status/1428507002410397699
New drug 'Pfivermectin' - https://babylonbee.com/news/pfizer-releases-popular-new-drug-pfivermectin
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1434853578632417282
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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