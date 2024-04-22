The TV Tower in Kharkov has been Shot Down

The TV tower in Kharkov down.

What remains of the TV tower in Kharkov, where problems with the TV signal persist into the night. Also in the evening there were already routine arrivals at the Kharkov Tank Plant. Secondary detonations are reported, indicating damage to an ammunition depot on the premises of the enterprise.

At the same time, active rumors continue about the imminent intensification of hostilities in the north of the Kharkov and Sumy regions. Nevertheless, the situation there has not yet gone beyond the usual cross-border shelling. But that's it for now.



