FBI Whistleblower Exposes Weaponized Compliance and Abuse – w/ Kyle Seraphin

FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin joins the program to pull back the curtain on a disturbing reality inside one of America’s most powerful institutions. Seraphin reveals how the FBI operates through a system of rewards and punishments that eerily mirrors the tactics of the Stasi—but now equipped with advanced surveillance and psychological tools. What was once an agency sworn to uphold justice has, according to Seraphin, strayed far from its mission, devolving into a bureaucracy driven by compliance, control, and internal politics. He exposes a culture lacking in morality and clear purpose, where truth-tellers are punished and loyalty to the system is rewarded—no matter the cost to the American people. You can follow and learn more about Kyle Seraphin at https://KyleSeraphin.com

