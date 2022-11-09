Create New Account
Weather Weapons
The New American
In the 1960s, President Lyndon Johnson publicly acknowledged work on 'weather weapons'. In light of famous programs to manipulate the ionosphere, like H.A.A.R.P., has it become possible after all these decades to disrupt weather over enemy territory (like Operation Popeye during the Vietnam War) or to 'steer hurricanes' in any direction they want them to go using magnetic pulses? Join us now to discuss the subject with Dennis Behreandt, publisher of the New American magazine, and author of the book 'End Game'.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
haarpweather weaponsmagnetic pulse

