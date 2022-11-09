In the 1960s, President Lyndon Johnson publicly acknowledged work on 'weather weapons'. In light of famous programs to manipulate the ionosphere, like H.A.A.R.P., has it become possible after all these decades to disrupt weather over enemy territory (like Operation Popeye during the Vietnam War) or to 'steer hurricanes' in any direction they want them to go using magnetic pulses? Join us now to discuss the subject with Dennis Behreandt, publisher of the New American magazine, and author of the book 'End Game'.
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.