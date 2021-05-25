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VAERS - AS OF APRIL 30TH, 2021 - THIS IS THE BEST (AND ONLY) COMPREHENSIVE ANALYSIS OF THE DATA
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Buzzand_NZ
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41 views • May 25, 2021
21 May 2021

This is an updated version of a short summary of the study I have recently completed and submitted for publication (and had accepted) entitled: "A report on the U.S. Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) of the COVID-19 Messenger RNA (mRNA) biologicals". The goal here is make the public aware of the soaring Adverse Event reports in the context of the COVID-19 biologicals being administered en-masse prior to scientifically respectable safety and efficacy studies being completed.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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