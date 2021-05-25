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VAERS - AS OF APRIL 30TH, 2021 - THIS IS THE BEST (AND ONLY) COMPREHENSIVE ANALYSIS OF THE DATA
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41 views • May 25, 2021
21 May 2021
This is an updated version of a short summary of the study I have recently completed and submitted for publication (and had accepted) entitled: "A report on the U.S. Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) of the COVID-19 Messenger RNA (mRNA) biologicals". The goal here is make the public aware of the soaring Adverse Event reports in the context of the COVID-19 biologicals being administered en-masse prior to scientifically respectable safety and efficacy studies being completed.
This is an updated version of a short summary of the study I have recently completed and submitted for publication (and had accepted) entitled: "A report on the U.S. Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) of the COVID-19 Messenger RNA (mRNA) biologicals". The goal here is make the public aware of the soaring Adverse Event reports in the context of the COVID-19 biologicals being administered en-masse prior to scientifically respectable safety and efficacy studies being completed.
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