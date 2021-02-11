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BANNED ON YT: Ep. 33 Dr. Robert O. Young on taking back our pH health; using food to heal; emf mitigation
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64 views • February 11, 2021
Lovely conversation with Dr. Robert O. Young whose path to healing through not just food but a lifestyle change, has helped athletes like Tom Brady living a healthy active life longer.
Dr. Young ties it all together: Its a lifestyle change that starts within by choice.
His peer reviewed white papers can be found on his website:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/peer-reviewed-articles
Subscribe, like, share - lets break the cancel cultures clutches!
Dr. Young's links:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/are-you-prepared-for-the-bio-hazardous-effects-from-5g-emf-radiation Thank you for including any of the links below: Robert O Young CPT, MSc, DSc, PhD, Naturopathic Practitioner, Commissioner International Tribunal of Natural Justice www.drrobertyoung.com - CVwww.drrobertyoung.com/blog - scientific bloghttps://phoreveryoung.wordpress.com/ - 3000 articles https://www.youtube.com/c/RobertYoung555/playlists - 1000's of videos to watch www.universalmedicalimaging.com - non-invasive medical diagnosticswww.phmiracleproducts.com - alkalizing productswww.phmriacleretreat.com - treatment centerswww.thriveon.com - World premier documentaryhttps://youtu.be/gC8H27P22cc - Mammograms - The War on Womens Breasts starring Dr. Galina Migalko https://www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/entity/author/B001ILKCSU?_encoding=UTF8&;node=283155&offset=0&pageSize=12&searchAlias=stripbooks&sort=author-sidecar-rank&page=1&langFilter=default#formatSelectorHeader - Books by Dr. Robert O Young https://www.instagram.com/drrobertyoung/ - instagram https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-young-bb650311b/ - linkedin https://twitter.com/settings/profile - twitter https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007707879435 - FacebookSetting up an appointment for a consultation - https://www.drrobertyoung.com/services-page
Dr. Young ties it all together: Its a lifestyle change that starts within by choice.
His peer reviewed white papers can be found on his website:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/peer-reviewed-articles
Subscribe, like, share - lets break the cancel cultures clutches!
Dr. Young's links:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/are-you-prepared-for-the-bio-hazardous-effects-from-5g-emf-radiation Thank you for including any of the links below: Robert O Young CPT, MSc, DSc, PhD, Naturopathic Practitioner, Commissioner International Tribunal of Natural Justice www.drrobertyoung.com - CVwww.drrobertyoung.com/blog - scientific bloghttps://phoreveryoung.wordpress.com/ - 3000 articles https://www.youtube.com/c/RobertYoung555/playlists - 1000's of videos to watch www.universalmedicalimaging.com - non-invasive medical diagnosticswww.phmiracleproducts.com - alkalizing productswww.phmriacleretreat.com - treatment centerswww.thriveon.com - World premier documentaryhttps://youtu.be/gC8H27P22cc - Mammograms - The War on Womens Breasts starring Dr. Galina Migalko https://www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/entity/author/B001ILKCSU?_encoding=UTF8&;node=283155&offset=0&pageSize=12&searchAlias=stripbooks&sort=author-sidecar-rank&page=1&langFilter=default#formatSelectorHeader - Books by Dr. Robert O Young https://www.instagram.com/drrobertyoung/ - instagram https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-young-bb650311b/ - linkedin https://twitter.com/settings/profile - twitter https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007707879435 - FacebookSetting up an appointment for a consultation - https://www.drrobertyoung.com/services-page
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