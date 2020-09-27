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D004. Ecuador. Dr. Mauricio Quinonez nos cuenta como el CDS lo salvo de la muerte. Parte 1/2.
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5 views • September 27, 2020
El Dr. Mauricio Quiñonez, de nacionalidad ecuatoriana, nos cuenta su experiencia con el COVID 19. El vivió en carne propia la enfermedad, vió morir a muchos pacientes y colegas suyos médicos. El Dr. Quiñonez, terminó contagiándose, no podía ni caminar, y por ser diabético su situación se agravó, pero gracias al CDS pudo recuperarse. En la entrevista, cuenta su testimonio y denuncia la corrupción que existe en los ministerios de salud y en la OMS.
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