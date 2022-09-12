[Aug 26, 2022] CuttingEdge: Da Rip It Rules

Hot topics mixed in with a little fun made for a fast 2 hours with great people.
Full Broadcast: https://youtu.be/iemSgc19luw
HeWalksWithUs Everywhere: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQnCXsTVGl5jOc_fTJD2AfQ
#TruthRadioShow: http://truthradioshow.com/
#Visual Disturbance: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkk67AxIfnOqn30W9D_f5eg
Your hitting the like Button helps the Midnight Ride over come the You Tube recommendation deck also known as the dreadful AI Algorithm
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
#NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV #Midnight Ride Channel : https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide #Pounders Live Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvQ... #Breaking Babylon Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakingBab... CuttingEdge Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Hc... #RemnantRestoration Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RemnantRest...
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Checkout FOJCRADIO here: #FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
#FOJCRadio Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Rm...
#FOJCRadio Ministry News & More: https://www.fojcradio.com/news/?fbcli...
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Support your local businesses! CE Supports- Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com. Every day hard working people! Baby’s Lives Matter T-Shirts and Mugs: https://nystvwear.com
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please also checkout these Channels as well:
#TruthRadioShow: http://truthradioshow.com/
#Shake & Wake Radio: http://shakeandwakeradio.com/wp/
#Visual Disturbance: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkk67AxIfnOqn30W9D_f5eg
HeWalksWithUs Everywhere: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQnCXsTVGl5jOc_fTJD2AfQ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.